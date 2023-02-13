Mike Jirschele will make the trip to Arizona for spring training within the next week. It's an annual rite of spring for the baseball lifer, though this year will have a different feel to it.

Jirschele, who has been with the Royals organization for more than 30 years, will be the Storm Chasers' manager for a second time.

Meanwhile, his 32-year-old son, Justin, is a Triple-A manager for the first time. He's managing the Charlotte Knights, the affiliate for the Chicago White Sox. Both the Royals and White Sox spring training sites are on the west side of Phoenix.

"We'll have a lot of chances to get together while we're there," Mike said.

Justin was named Charlotte's manager earlier this month. During his introductory press conference, Justin talked about the impact his dad has had on his career in baseball.

"He's probably my best friend, to be honest with you," Justin said. "I lean on him tremendously."

For Mike, he's the Storm Chasers manager for the first time in a decade as he led Omaha to the 2013 Triple-A championship. When the Royals made managerial changes this offseason, the opportunity was there for Jirschele to return to the Chasers.

"I told Mitch (Maier, the Royals' director of baseball operations) I would do whatever he thought was best for me in the organization," said Jirschele, who spent the past two seasons as a bench coach at the High-A and Double-A levels.

The Royals promoted last season's Chaser manager, Scott Thorman, to minor league field coordinator.

"I'm excited. At first, I wasn't sure if I knew what I was getting myself into. But it's fun, it's fun to be with the kids. That's what keeps an old guy like me young," the 63-year-old Jirschele said. "Yeah, there's more headaches when you're in charge, you have to keep everything going in the right direction. But it's not ike I haven't done it before. I pretty much know what to expect."

Jirschele's already the franchise's all-time winningest manager with 995 victories and had his No. 23 retired.

Toward the end of his first managerial stint, the Chasers sent a wave of young stars like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Salvy Perez to Kansas City as they helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. Jirschele was that team's third-base coach.

Jirschele said he sees similarities between that group and the current players who are climbing the ladder to the bigs. Recent Chasers like Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino were regulars in the Royals' lineup in 2022.

"I know it's a fine line how quick they get there, making sure they get the proper development before they get put into that situation," Jirschele said. "They always say it's easier to get to the big leagues than to stay in the big leagues. You want to make sure they stay there once they get there."

Pitchers and catchers for the Royals are scheduled to report to spring training Wednesday. For the Chasers, their opener is March 31 in Indianapolis with their home opener April 4.

Jirschele will be ready for a new season.

"Our job is to take the players we have and work with them and get them ready to play every night," Jirschele said. "Hopefully they improve and play in the big leagues down the road."

