Missouri Baptist defeats Midland University in NAIA volleyball championship
VOLLEYBALL

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Missouri Baptist never trailed in the fifth set as it outlasted Midland to win the NAIA volleyball title on Saturday night.

Missouri Baptist turned momentum in its favor midway through the fourth set in a 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 win.

After splitting the first two sets, the teams were locked in a tight third set. Missouri Baptist scored three straight to take a 24-23 lead, but Midland got consecutive kills from Taliyah Flores, Maggie Hiatt and Sydney Morehouse to grab a two-sets-to-one advantage.

Midland bolted to a 10-5 lead in the fourth, but Missouri Baptist went on a 15-5 run to set up a deciding fifth set. Missouri Baptist (28-2) grabbed a 10-5 lead. Midland pulled within two points three times, but that's as close as the Warriors got.

Papio South grad Morehouse led four Warriors with double-digit kills with 21, while Flores had 15 kills and 17 digs. Hiatt had 14 kills, while Lauryn Samuelson added 10. Hope Leimbach finished with 59 assists and Jaisa Russell had 25 digs.

Midland, playing in its first NAIA final, started the season 2-5 and finishes with a 16-10 record.

