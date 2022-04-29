Mitchell Pierson and Scotlyn Kincaid win titles at Cornhusker Trap Shoot

DONIPHAN, Neb. — Mitchell Pierson of Lincoln Southeast won an eight-person shoot-off Friday to take the boys title in the 16-yard competition at the Cornhusker Trap Shoot.

Pierson, along with seven others, hit all 75 targets, then he did not miss in the shoot-off.

Scotlyn Kincaid of Papillion-La Vista won the girls title in a three-person shoot-off after hitting 73 targets.

Papillion-La Vista won the boys team crown by hitting 358 of 375 targets, and Omaha Duchesne won the girls team title with a 323.

Malcolm 4-H Blue won the 4-H team title with a 359.​

Results

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1 (Vincent Timberlake, Vincent Kuelthau, Trent Borer, Caleb Campbell, Aiden Cartwright), 358 of 375. 2, Douglas County West Platinum, 353. 3, Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 351.

Individuals: 1, Mitchell Pierson, Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 75 of 75 (won shoot-off); Vincent Kuehlthau, Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1, 75; Wyatt Nelson, Elkhorn South Blue, 75; Brennan Teter, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 75; Trevor Lesinski, Millard South A, 75; Tanner Muff, Lincoln Southwest Gold, 75; Dalton Bures, Diller-Odell 1, 75; Ethan Adams, Doniphan-Trumbull A, 75.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Omaha Duchesne 1 (Calla Behney, Delaney Moffitt, Grace Nigro, Izzy Jansen, Ava McQuillen), 323 of 375. 2, Papillion-La Vista 1, 317. 3, Lincoln Southwest Pink, 316.

Individuals: 1, Scotlyn Kincaid, Papillion-La Vista 1, 73 of 75 (won shoot-off); Janice Tejeda, Ashland 4-H 1, 73; Madelynn Oden, Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 73. 4, Cori Combs, York, 72. 5, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville 1, 71; Ashley Rose, Centura Burgundy, 71.

4-H TEAMS

1, Malcom 4-H Blue (Luke Beckman, Karter Kopecky, Cooper Koeppen, Griffin Anderson, Owen Savicky), 359 of 375. 2, 5 Clovers 4-H Green, 357. 3, Blue River 4-H White, 354.