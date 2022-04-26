More than 2,400 expected to compete at Cornhusker Trapshoot this week

More than 2,400 students in grades 6 through 12 are expected to compete in the 52nd Cornhusker Trapshoot this weekend in Doniphan, Nebraska, on the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association.

Joining Nebraskans will be shooters from Iowa, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota. More than 900 junior high and more than 1,500 high school students are expected to compete.

“It should be another great year of competition at the shoot,” Shoot Director Eric Javins said. “Nebraska’s young shooters always put on a great show at Doniphan.”

Competition, open nationwide to shooters who have completed a hunter education course, will take place in individual and team divisions. Junior high students (grades 6 through 8) will shoot 100 16-yard targets Thursday. High school competitors will shoot 75 16-yard targets Friday, then 75 handicap targets Saturday. The high school shooter with the highest combined score will earn the Cornhusker Cup. Competition begins at 8 a.m. each day.

The NTA home grounds are 3 miles south of Interstate 80, exit 312 on U.S. 281. Visit Cornhusker-trap.com for more information.