Next month’s opening-round games of the NAIA men's and women’s basketball tournaments at Sokol Arena are expected to be at 20% capacity for attendance.

Omaha is beginning a four-year agreement to be an NAIA opening-round host. The games at Sokol will be March 12-13.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NAIA reduced qualifiers this year from 64 teams to 48 and changed the structure of the first round. This year there will be 16 three-team pods per gender and divided among eight host arenas.

Omaha will have two pods per gender. In each, the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet on March 12, with the winners playing the No. 1 seeds on March 13 for spots in the 16-team national tournaments the following week in Sioux City, Iowa, for women, and Kansas City, Missouri, for men.

Josh Todd of the sponsoring Omaha Sports Commission said his group is working with the NAIA to determine ticket allotments to the participating teams and how many tickets can be sold to the general public. He said the OSC hopes to announce the ticket policy soon.