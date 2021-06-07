Naval Academy brings a record 25 swimmers to compete in Olympic Swim Trials

“It was a very special moment,” Roberts said. “I’m glad it worked out in our favor. Everybody who’s been in sports knows there’s a lot of great athletes in that field and it doesn’t always work out the way you want it. Friday night, it did for us.”

Roberts said he sensed a performance like that was possible based on recent training sessions.

“They have some similarities in the way they approach their craft, but they also have some differences,” Roberts said. “So it was great to see how they set that race up but in the end they still finished pretty close together.”

Roberts has been the head coach in Annapolis for 18 years and also was an assistant for three seasons with a stint as Colgate’s head coach in between. Morrison has led the women’s program for 17 years.

Both coaches also teach swimming classes for all Midshipmen, who are required to take 2.5 semesters of swimming, unless — like the athletes on the swim team — they are able to test out of the classes.

That’s why there can be some interesting sights in the aquatics center at LeJeune Hall, the building that also houses the boxing and wrestling teams. Roberts likes to joke that it took a president to get that built.

Which president?