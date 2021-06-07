Naval Academy brings a record 25 swimmers to compete in Olympic Swim Trials

It started a decade ago at Navy. The program put a concerted effort into getting more swimmers qualified for the Olympic Trials.
From five swimmers in 2008 to 16 in 2012, the focus to build a more competitive squad was working. Though that number dipped to 13 in 2016, the commitment never wavered.
Fast forward five years to last week, when 20 Midshipmen arrived at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday decked out in their dress whites with five more scheduled to arrive later this week for Wave II.
Both men’s coach Bill Roberts and women’s coach John Morrison would be happy to return to Omaha next time with more than this record crop of 25 swimmers.
“We like Omaha,” Roberts said. “Coach Morrison and I have been doing this for a while. We’re starting to remember the places we went to last time, the best places to get the team fed. We’re honored for the attention we’re getting because this is a tremendous place to coach.
“If you can come here as a team to a meet like this, then moments like (Friday) night are still possible. They want to perform well for their teammates. That element always is probably stronger than anything a coach can do or say.”
Friday night, Garrett McGovern and Luke Johnson tore the Midshipmen loose from their shoes with a 1-2 finish in the 800-meter freestyle. Those swims — McGovern won in 8:11.25 with Johnson at 8:12.13 — allowed them to advance to the Wave II, which begins Sunday.
“It was a very special moment,” Roberts said. “I’m glad it worked out in our favor. Everybody who’s been in sports knows there’s a lot of great athletes in that field and it doesn’t always work out the way you want it. Friday night, it did for us.”
Roberts said he sensed a performance like that was possible based on recent training sessions.
“They have some similarities in the way they approach their craft, but they also have some differences,” Roberts said. “So it was great to see how they set that race up but in the end they still finished pretty close together.”
Roberts has been the head coach in Annapolis for 18 years and also was an assistant for three seasons with a stint as Colgate’s head coach in between. Morrison has led the women’s program for 17 years.
Both coaches also teach swimming classes for all Midshipmen, who are required to take 2.5 semesters of swimming, unless — like the athletes on the swim team — they are able to test out of the classes.
That’s why there can be some interesting sights in the aquatics center at LeJeune Hall, the building that also houses the boxing and wrestling teams. Roberts likes to joke that it took a president to get that built.
Which president?
“Jimmy Carter, a Naval Academy graduate,” Roberts said. “Construction began in the late 1970s, and it was finished in 1982. Our two Heisman trophies are in the athletic Hall of Fame, and we had a major renovation in 2013.”
Tour groups occasionally see students jumping from the 10-meter platform or getting into the water in full uniform.
“We’re teaching skills that if they’re ever in an aquatic emergency, as a leader in the Navy or the Marine Corps, lives are going to be dependent on the decisions they make,” Roberts said. “That’s our one little piece of the puzzle getting them to become a complete leader.
“It’s very military-driven to prepare them for certain things they’ll be experiencing.”
Though she’s now in her first week as a teenager, Kayla Han is still the youngest trials qualifier. Check out more notes from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
PJ Dunne is the former Texas swimmer who has Trials experience and will join the Navy squad for Wave II. Roberts said Dunne, who competed in the sprint freestyles at the 2016 Trials, is a welcomed addition to the lineup.
“He’s in the Navy medical program and goes to UVA (Virginia),” Roberts said. “He wanted to represent Navy.”
That’s the spirit and pride that remind Roberts how special the Naval Academy is for everyone who passes through its halls and natatorium.
“In the recruiting process, I think swimmers indirectly are attracted to the Naval Academy,” Roberts said. “If you look at all the aquatic sports at Navy, we do quite well. That’s not why they come to Navy, but it’s certainly a piece of the puzzle.
“I’ve really enjoyed watching the athletes grow and learn, but I’ve also enjoyed myself growing and learning as a coach. I’ve learned just as much from them hopefully as they have learned from me.”
Local roundup
Two Nebraska swimmers competed Sunday in B finals at the CHI Health Center.
Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig finished fourth in the 400 freestyle in 4:17.39. Though she finished 12th, she had the seventh-fastest swim of the evening finals.
Millard West graduate and Alabama recruit Mateo Miceli was seventh in the 200 backstroke in 2:05.88. In the prelims, Miceli was the No. 11 qualifier in 2:02.84.
In Sunday time trials, Lincoln Southwest senior Tommy Palmer was second in the 50 freestyle in 23.33, while Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.50.