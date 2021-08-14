 Skip to main content
Nebraska champ Hastings defeats South Dakota in Little League Midwest Regional final
BASEBALL

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Nebraska champion Hastings defeated South Dakota champ Sioux Falls 6-0 on Saturday in the Little League Midwest Regional final.

Hastings advances to the Little League World Series as the regional champion and will play a first-round game Thursday in Williamsport, Pa. As the regional runner-up, South Dakota also will move on to the 16-team World Series.

Kowen Rader pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout to get the win.

Hastings grabbed the lead in the first inning after a two-run double by Jude McCoy. A wild pitch plated a third run and knocked the South Dakota starting pitcher out of the game.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth when Braeden Dyer scored on the back end of a double steal and Owen Ablott lofted a sacrifice fly.

Hastings scored its final run in the fifth on an RBI single by Benjamin Wibbels.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

