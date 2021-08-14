Nebraska champ Hastings defeats South Dakota in Little League Midwest Regional final

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Nebraska champion Hastings defeated South Dakota champ Sioux Falls 6-0 on Saturday in the Little League Midwest Regional final.
Hastings advances to the Little League World Series as the regional champion and will play a first-round game Thursday in Williamsport, Pa. As the regional runner-up, South Dakota also will move on to the 16-team World Series.
Kowen Rader pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout to get the win.
Hastings grabbed the lead in the first inning after a two-run double by Jude McCoy. A wild pitch plated a third run and knocked the South Dakota starting pitcher out of the game.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth when Braeden Dyer scored on the back end of a double steal and Owen Ablott lofted a sacrifice fly.
Hastings scored its final run in the fifth on an RBI single by Benjamin Wibbels.
