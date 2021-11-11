 Skip to main content
Nebraska deer season is returning to normal
OUTDOORS

Nebraska deer season is returning to normal

Deer

A buck mule deer moves through a pasture on private property near Broadwater.

 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE

Deer mating season runs from October through December and during this time of year, they’re especially active.

Between 60,000 to 70,000 hunters are expected to be out in the field for the rifle deer season starting Saturday, with more than half harvesting a deer.

The nine-day season runs until Nov. 21.

All deer harvested must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. That’s a change from 2020.

“We didn’t last year because of COVID,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We are fully functioning as we did in the past. Our team enjoys talking to hunters, we really missed that last year.”

Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2021 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available at outdoornebraska.gov/deer and outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons. An interactive map of check stations can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/maps.

When checking in a deer, the permit and check station seal number or check station verification number must be retained when transporting all or a portion of the carcass to a point of permanent storage or processing.

Several units have sold out of permits but some remain for antlerless deer.

Hardin said population numbers have remained fairly steady for whitetail deer in the southeast part of the state although numbers have declined more for mule deer out west.

About 35,000 to 45,000 deer are expected to be killed.

“I think the weather is looking great and more crops are out of the fields than past years and so there are positives to that,” Hardin said. “It makes you forget about the pandemic and everything else once you get out there.”

Safety tips

Deer hunters always should heed the following tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission during the season:

Keep the rifle’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with the safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger, and never shoot at sounds or movement.

Wear blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of visible blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the Nov. 13-21 firearm season, whether they are using a firearm or archery equipment.

Completely unload firearms before travelling in a vehicle, and before crossing obstacles such as barbed-wire fences, creeks or steep embankments.

When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending. Pull the firearm or bow up to you with a haul line and wear a fall arrest system.

