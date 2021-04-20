Nebraska Game and Parks approves recommendations for deer, antelope and elk seasons

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2021 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons at its meeting Tuesday in Kearney.

Commissioners approved staff recommendations to increase deer permits and bonus antlerless-only whitetail tags in several management units to stabilize populations.

For antelope management units, an additional 39 either-sex permits and 390 doe/fawn permits were approved.

An additional 78 bull elk and 267 antlerless elk permits were approved to reduce elk populations in many elk management units.

“We have listened to hunters and landowners and are issuing more big game permits,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife administrator for Game and Parks. “We are continuing to address depredation complaints in a variety of ways, including the addition of wildlife staff and other resources.”

The approved 2021 big game season dates are: