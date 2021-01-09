Nebraska Game and Parks to consider special landowner deer season

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider wildlife regulation changes that include a proposal to enact a special landowner deer season and allow the purchase of a bonus or a preference point with regard to big game hunting when it meets Wednesday in Lincoln.
The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at commission headquarters, 2200 N. 33rd St.
The special landowner deer season and purchase of a bonus or a preference point were created by the passage of LB 126 and LB 287, respectively, in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session. The season would allow a qualifying landowner as many as four permits to designate themselves or immediate family to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season. No more than two permits will be issued to persons older than age 19 and two permits to persons younger than 19.
Additional proposed wildlife regulation changes on the agenda would clarify draw units, address how forfeited permits may be handled, stagger the sale of over-the-counter permits, and alter the residency qualifications for one auction elk permit.
Also on the agenda are staff recommendations:
Approve the 2021-25 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which evaluates the supply and demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and summarizes state and regional demographics. It also provides guidance on future development of park lands through the goals and Land and Water Conservation Fund priority projects. Communities and outdoor recreation professionals are encouraged to use the data and guidance within the plan when planning for outdoor recreation projects.
Turkey permits available Monday
Spring turkey hunting permits for 2021 will be available from the Game and Parks Commission beginning Monday.
The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun April 10 and the regular shotgun April 17. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits.