'Nebraska loves John Madden': Remembering the NFL legend's many trips through the Cornhusker State

A few days after that stop in Beaver Crossing, Madden made his way to Omaha. "Sometimes I just like to break up the trip," he told SI, "and Omaha's kind of halfway." That night in 1989 he attended an Omaha Royals baseball game. The World-Herald even snapped a picture of the NFL great at Rosenblatt Stadium wearing an Omaha Royals ballcap.

He recounted a story about that game in the SI article.

"They have a raffle for a case of pork and beans. It's the seventh inning, and everybody's excited. They pick the winner, and the guy's sitting right behind home plate. His name is Elmer something, and he's jumping up and down. To him it was like a trip to Hawaii or a new car or something. It was just a case of pork and beans. That was great."

Back to 1990 and the particular trip featured in the SI piece. After crossing through the Rocky Mountains and Wyoming, the bus eventually reaches Nebraska.