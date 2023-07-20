Fans now know exactly who they’ll be rooting for when the Omaha-based team begins professional volleyball play.

The official team name of the Omaha Supernovas was revealed at a press conference Thursday at the CHI Health Center. The squad will play its first match in February.

Attending the morning press conference were Nebraska Pro Volleyball president Diane Mendenhall, coach Shelton Collier and Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. Former Husker volleyball player Alicia Ostrander, now a constituent liaison for Congressman Don Bacon, also was there.

Team members Gina Mancuso-Prososki and Natalia Valentin-Anderson were present, along with youth volleyball players from throughout the region.

The Omaha team is owned by musician Jason Derulo, along with City+Ventures co-founders Chris Erickson and Danny White.

The Pro Volleyball Federation has announced six team markets for 2024 — Omaha, Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids (Michigan) and Columbus (Ohio). Dallas recently was announced as the first team to join the league for the 2025 season.