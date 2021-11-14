Nebraska Wesleyan alum Trey Bardsley helps US 3x3 team win gold at AmeriCup

Trey Bardsley won a gold medal with Team USA's 3x3 squad at the first-ever FIBA AmeriCup this weekend.

The Nebraska Wesleyan product was one of four members on the U.S. team, which went a perfect 5-0 at the event and clinched the title with a 21-15 win over Brazil on Sunday afternoon.

Bardsley totaled 21 points over five games — his 2-pointer in the gold medal game gave his team the lead for good at 16-15. He won an individual silver medal in a shooting competition, as well.

The weekend marked Bardsley's first appearance with the national team.

The 3x3 game debuted in the Olympics last summer, although the U.S. men's squad failed to qualify.

Bardsley earned his spot on the U.S. AmeriCup team last month. He trained with the squad all last week before taking the court to compete in the 16-nation event in Miami.

The next major 3x3 tournament for the U.S. team will be the FIBA World Cup in June. The U.S. women's team also finished first at the AmeriCup.

