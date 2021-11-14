Nebraska Wesleyan alum Trey Bardsley helps US 3x3 team win gold at AmeriCup

The future of Chinese basketball, 18-year-old Fanbo Zeng, had a full ride to go to college in the U.S., playing at top-ranked Gonzaga University.
Trey Bardsley won a gold medal with Team USA's 3x3 squad at the first-ever FIBA AmeriCup this weekend.
The Nebraska Wesleyan product was one of four members on the U.S. team, which went a perfect 5-0 at the event and clinched the title with a 21-15 win over Brazil on Sunday afternoon.
Bardsley totaled 21 points over five games — his 2-pointer in the gold medal game gave his team the lead for good at 16-15. He won an individual silver medal in a shooting competition, as well.
The weekend marked Bardsley's first appearance with the national team.
The 3x3 game debuted in the Olympics last summer, although the U.S. men's squad failed to qualify.
Bardsley
earned his spot on the U.S. AmeriCup team last month. He trained with the squad all last week before taking the court to compete in the 16-nation event in Miami.
The next major 3x3 tournament for the U.S. team will be the FIBA World Cup in June. The U.S. women's team also finished first at the AmeriCup.
NCAA Basketball Tipoff: In era of rampant transfers, Texas stands out
BAYLOR: G James Akinjo (Arizona)
Baylor won the national title last year thanks largely to transfers such as Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague. Akinjo would love to continue that tradition. The 6-foot-1 guard ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.6) and second in assists (5.4) last season to earn first-team all-Pac-12 honors. He also shot 40.8% from 3-point range. He spent two years at Georgetown before playing at Arizona last season.
Andy Nelson
OREGON: F Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse)
Guerrier had 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for Syracuse last season. The 6-8 forward joins former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon and former Rutgers guard Jacob Young as transfers on Oregon’s roster. Young had 14.1 points per game for Rutgers and Harmon scored 12.9 points per game for Oklahoma last season.
AJ Mast
MICHIGAN: G DeVante’ Jones (Coastal Carolina)
Jones was the Sun Belt player of the year last season and ranked second in the conference in scoring each of the last two years. He averaged 17.4 points in 2019-20 and 19.3 points last year. He also had 7.2 rebounds per game last season to rank eighth in the conference. The 6-1 graduate transfer should step right into a featured role with Michigan.
Gerry Broome
ARKANSAS: G Chris Lykes (Miami)
Although Lykes only played two games last year due to an ankle injury, he ranked among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top 10 scorers each of the previous two seasons. He averaged 16.2 points to rank ninth in the league in 2018-19 and had 15.4 points per game to place 10th in the league in 2019-20. The 5-foot-7 Lykes graduated from Miami this spring.
Robert Franklin
KANSAS: G Remy Martin (Arizona State)
This 6-footer has averaged 19.1 points each of the last two seasons and led the Pac-12 in scoring last year. Martin has earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors each of the last two seasons after being a second-team selection in 2018-19, when he was also the league’s co-sixth man of the year.
Rick Scuteri
KENTUCKY: F Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia)
Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky midway through last season but couldn’t play with his new team until this year. The Wildcats hope he can provide the post presence they lacked last season, when he averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games with West Virginia. He had 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019-20. Tshiebwe heads a list of Kentucky transfers that also includes former Davidson guard Kellan Grady and ex-Georgia guard Sahvi Wheeler.
James Crisp
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!