Nebraska Wesleyan grad Trey Bradsley makes USA 3x3 basketball team

Former Nebraska Wesleyan standout Trey Bardsley earned a spot on USA Basketball's 3x3 team and will participate in the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup next month.

Bardsley, who's from Beatrice, has been competing on the 3x3 national and international stages with his team, 3BALL Omaha. He and his teammates won a national title last summer.

Now Bardsley will represent his country.

Bardsley is one of four players on the U.S. 3x3 team — joined by Canyon Barry, Charlie Brown Jr. and Kareem Maddox. The FIBA AmeriCup represents USA Basketball's first senior 3x3 event since it failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Eighteen different nations will compete in the first-ever AmeriCup next month. The event is scheduled to take place Nov. 12-14 in Miami. Team USA will play its first game against Mexico at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Bardsley was an NAIA Division II All-American at Wesleyan in 2016, leading the school to its first playoffs appearance in 15 years.