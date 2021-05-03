Nebraskans Alex Schaake, Luke Kluver expect to make NCAA golf tournament

Alex Schaake and Luke Kluver expect to get the call with their teams to play in NCAA men’s regionals.

Schaake, who is finishing up his Iowa career, tied for second at last weekend’s Big Ten championships as the Hawkeyes came within an eyelash of ending Illinois’ hold on the team title. The Illini won by one over Iowa.

Schaake, from Omaha Creighton Prep, has been in the top five in his past five college events. He successfully defended his 2019 title at the Hawkeyes’ invitational, for which he was Big Ten co-player of the week.

Kluver, a second-year Kansas freshman from Norfolk, tied for 25th in the Big 12 championships at Prairie Dunes after rallying from an opening 81. He had three top-10s this spring for the Jayhawks.

The NCAA will announce its men’s regional selections Wednesday. Iowa is 40th and KU is 56th in the most recent Golfstat ratings.

Nebraska’s women, ranked 49th by Golfstat, open their first NCAA regional appearance since 2008 on May 10 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

