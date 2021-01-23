Nebraska's junior colleges are 'excited' for return of sports

Amanda Schultze had her Northeast Community College volleyball players jot down some of their goals for the season.
Reaching the NJCAA Division II national tournament for a fifth straight year was an obvious objective. But having a chance to play a full schedule was something new.
"We're just excited to actually play," said Schultze, whose team opens its season Sunday at home. "It was hard for our players to see all the high schools play in the fall and us not have a season in the fall. We're just excited to be back in the gym full time."
NJCAA games returned Wednesday after play was postponed in the fall because of the pandemic. Sports like volleyball and soccer are being played this spring, while basketball also tipped off after a delayed start.
"It's been an interesting process," said Central Community College A.D. Mary Young, who also is on the NJCAA Board of Regents. "They're so excited to participate. For our students and student-athletes, it's such a good way to engage and to be involved with the school.
"It's an odd year. So much of this year isn't about competitive advantage. We're competitive people, we still want to win and put out a good product. But I think all of us want to do our best with the situation we've been dealt with."
Young said Central athletes were housed on campus during the fall, so it's been a long wait for volleyball and soccer programs to start their seasons. She said in the fall teams were allowed to scrimmage outside competition, but at times those were called off because of virus concerns.
Now junior colleges, without the resources of NCAA programs, will try to navigate sports seasons during the pandemic. No fans are allowed to attend through the end of January, then adjustments will be made.
"The best (analogy) I've heard through this whole pandemic is comparing this to basketball and being in foul trouble. You adjust when you're in foul trouble. That's what we've had to do in the athletic world, adjust," Young said. "Our arenas look a little different, but at the end of the day we want our student-athletes to have the chance to play and do it in a safe environment."
Central offers seven sports in its athletic department, and Young said it's possible that in March all seven could be competing. Gymnasiums will be well used in the coming months with men's and women's basketball and volleyball holding games and practice.
Northeast, for example, hosted a basketball doubleheader Wednesday — the Hawks won both games — and volleyball will host matches Sunday and Tuesday. For Schultze's volleyball team, it will play a compacted schedule with little depth as the Hawks have just nine players.
"We really haven't done 6-on-6, but I think we're at a point where we're ready to get out there," Schultze said.
