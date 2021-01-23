Nebraska's junior colleges are 'excited' for return of sports

Amanda Schultze had her Northeast Community College volleyball players jot down some of their goals for the season.

Reaching the NJCAA Division II national tournament for a fifth straight year was an obvious objective. But having a chance to play a full schedule was something new.

"We're just excited to actually play," said Schultze, whose team opens its season Sunday at home. "It was hard for our players to see all the high schools play in the fall and us not have a season in the fall. We're just excited to be back in the gym full time."

NJCAA games returned Wednesday after play was postponed in the fall because of the pandemic. Sports like volleyball and soccer are being played this spring, while basketball also tipped off after a delayed start.

"It's been an interesting process," said Central Community College A.D. Mary Young, who also is on the NJCAA Board of Regents. "They're so excited to participate. For our students and student-athletes, it's such a good way to engage and to be involved with the school.

"It's an odd year. So much of this year isn't about competitive advantage. We're competitive people, we still want to win and put out a good product. But I think all of us want to do our best with the situation we've been dealt with."