A new minor league basketball team is coming to Omaha.

It’s the latest hoops venture for Tra-Deon Hollins, a former star at UNO and Omaha Central. Last summer, he formed a squad of local standouts to compete for a spot in a pay-to-play tournament, the TBT.

Now he’s put together a team -- called Omaha's Finest -- that’ll be the 35th member of The Basketball League, which is set to begin its fourth year this spring as a second-tier minor league.

The Basketball League’s competition level is a step below the NBA’s G League, where Hollins has played since completing his college career. The G League, formed in 2001, essentially took the place of the CBA, where the Omaha Racers competed in the 1990s.

There are a handful of other semi-pro leagues across the country currently in operation. But Hollins, the team market owner of Omaha's Finest, said The Basketball League meshed well with his vision.

He said he hopes the new minor league team will create engagement opportunities between some of the city’s top players and a younger generation of kids who look up to them.