COLUMBUS, Ohio — A strong start from Cole Ragans led Omaha to its fifth win in the six games as the Storm Chasers knocked off Columbus 5-2 Thursday night.

Ragans, traded to Kansas City from Texas for reliever Aroldis Chapman on June 30, allowed one hit over five shutout innings. He struck out six and walked five.

Four Chaser relievers completed the five-hitter.

Columbus threatened late, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

Omaha (48-47) took a 2-0 lead in the third after John Rave hit an RBI single and later scored. The lead grew to 4-0 in the sixth on Tyler Gentry's two-out RBI single. The Chasers got an insurance run in the ninth on Nick Loftin's RBI double.

The teams continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (48-47) ............. 002 002 001—5 8 0

At Columbus (44-53) .... 000 000 200—2 5 2

W: Ragans, 2-1. L: Gaddis, 1-7. S: Kowar, 2. 2B: O, Loftin 2. C, Rodriguez.

