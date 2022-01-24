New Storm Chasers manager Scott Thorman gets back in the swing of things in Omaha

Things have changed quite a bit since the last time Scott Thorman spent the summer in Omaha.
He played for the Omaha Royals in 2009 and 2010 at Rosenblatt Stadium. Now, Thorman is the Storm Chasers' manager at Werner Park.
"My wife and I have very fond memories of my playing days in Omaha," the former first baseman said. "When I started there, we had two children. Now we have three, and they're considerably bigger now (ages 14, 12 and 10)."
Thorman was named the Chasers' manager last week, taking over for the retired Brian Poldberg.
Thorman, who turned 40 this month, has made a steady climb up the Royals' managerial ladder in the minors.
Since 2015, he has managed at the rookie level, Single-A and last season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He has won league championships each of the past three seasons.
"It's another challenge I'm going to embrace," Thorman said of the job with the Chasers. "I've been fortunate to stay with this same core group the last few years. (The promotion) is a natural progression for all of us."
The last time Thorman was in Omaha, he played with a talented crop of Kansas City prospects that included Greg Holland, Luke Hochevar and Mike Moustakas. He's in a similar situation this time, too.
Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez were among the players Thorman worked with at Double-A before they moved up to Omaha. Baseball Prospectus recently tabbed Witt as the No. 1 overall prospect in the minors. Melendez was 35th on that list, Pratto 72nd.
That trio played the final two months of 2021 in Omaha and could start 2022 with the Chasers.
"We're excited about a competitive team on the field," Thorman said.
Thorman has been involved in pro baseball since 2000, when he was the 30th overall pick of the MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. He made his MLB debut in 2006 and played 175 games with the Braves.
The left-handed hitter joined the Royals' organization in 2009. He hit 19 homers for Omaha that year, then 22 in 2010. Not long after his playing days ended in 2012, Thorman got into coaching.
"It's something that really clicked for us, and it's in my blood. I have a burning passion to do it," Thorman said. "One thing we take pride in is how we can relate to these players (in the minors). We've been down this road that they're going on."
Thorman said he can't wait to start working with the organization's players in spring training. In the meantime, he's been able to talk baseball — he spoke with Poldberg last Wednesday.
"He's been a sounding board for me to bounce things off," Thorman said. "He's helped me a lot with different situations. He's a guy I'll continue to call as the summer goes on."
The Chasers, who went 73-56 in 2021, are slated to open the season April 5 at Indianapolis.
