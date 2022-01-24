New Storm Chasers manager Scott Thorman gets back in the swing of things in Omaha

The last time Thorman was in Omaha, he played with a talented crop of Kansas City prospects that included Greg Holland, Luke Hochevar and Mike Moustakas. He's in a similar situation this time, too.

Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez were among the players Thorman worked with at Double-A before they moved up to Omaha. Baseball Prospectus recently tabbed Witt as the No. 1 overall prospect in the minors. Melendez was 35th on that list, Pratto 72nd.

That trio played the final two months of 2021 in Omaha and could start 2022 with the Chasers.

"We're excited about a competitive team on the field," Thorman said.

Thorman has been involved in pro baseball since 2000, when he was the 30th overall pick of the MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. He made his MLB debut in 2006 and played 175 games with the Braves.

The left-handed hitter joined the Royals' organization in 2009. He hit 19 homers for Omaha that year, then 22 in 2010. Not long after his playing days ended in 2012, Thorman got into coaching.