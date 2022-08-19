 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nick Loftin's three-run homer fuels Storm Chasers past Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Omaha didn't need any late-inning heroics Friday night as it cruised to a 7-3 win over Louisville.

Nick Loftin hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to seal the Storm Chasers' second straight win over the Bats. Omaha (54-60) needed a two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat Louisville on Thursday.

The Chasers scored three runs in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, getting RBI doubles from Logan Porter and Freddy Fermin and a sacrifice fly from Dairon Blanco.

The Bats tied it with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Omaha regained the lead when Loftin scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth.

Reliever Andres Sotillet combined with Andres Nunez and Anthony Misiewicz to hold Louisville scoreless over the final five innings.

Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

