Nick Pratto hits 12th home run as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa

DES MOINES — Nick Pratto hit his 12th home run as a Storm Chaser and Ryan McBroom's groundout in the eighth inning broke a tie as Omaha downed Iowa 3-2 on Thursday.

Omaha trailed most of the way after Iowa's Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

But Pratto's drive to right field tied it 2-2 in the sixth inning, then in the eighth, Adalberto Mondesi's speed set up the winning run.

Mondesi, on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, led off with an infield single before stealing second and third base. McBroom's ground ball with one out brought Mondesi home.

Omaha relievers Jace Vines, Gabe Speier and Tyler Zuber combined for four shutout innings.

Omaha, winners of four straight, and Iowa play again at 7:08 p.m. Friday.