 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Pratto hits 12th home run as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nick Pratto hits 12th home run as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — Nick Pratto hit his 12th home run as a Storm Chaser and Ryan McBroom's groundout in the eighth inning broke a tie as Omaha downed Iowa 3-2 on Thursday.

Omaha trailed most of the way after Iowa's Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

But Pratto's drive to right field tied it 2-2 in the sixth inning, then in the eighth, Adalberto Mondesi's speed set up the winning run.

Mondesi, on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, led off with an infield single before stealing second and third base. McBroom's ground ball with one out brought Mondesi home.

Omaha relievers Jace Vines, Gabe Speier and Tyler Zuber combined for four shutout innings.

Omaha, winners of four straight, and Iowa play again at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert