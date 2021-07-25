Nick Pratto hits four-run homer as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul

Nick Pratto capped his first week in Omaha with his biggest hit so far as a Storm Chaser.
Pratto launched a grand slam in the seventh inning, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead as Omaha went on to a 9-6 win over St. Paul on Sunday night at Werner Park.
Omaha trailed 5-2 after six innings. A single and two walks loaded the bases with no outs before Rudy Martin drew an RBI walk. Bobby Witt Jr. struck out, but Pratto followed with his slam to right-center.
Pratto had five RBIs on the day, as he also doubled home a run in the first. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft was called up from Double-A on July 18 along with Witt.
Witt, the No. 2 overall from the 2019 draft, hit a solo homer in the fifth and had a productive week. He went 11 of 30 (.367) with two home runs.
St. Paul loaded the bases in the ninth, but Joel Payamps ended the game with a strikeout for his first save.
Omaha begins a two-week road trip on Tuesday at Toledo.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers come out strong in 2021 season opener
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Meibrys Viloria (21) runs to second, away from St. Paul first baseman Zander Weil (23) in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Edward Oliveras (14) high-fives manager Brian Poldberg as he rounds third on a home run in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ross Kubie, 5, of Omaha, gets a mouthful of cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera (25) watches home plate as Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Anderson Miiler (13) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Andrew Albers (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fast watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Erick Mejia (26) gets St. Paul's Ryan Jeffers (27) out at second in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) straddles second and third during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Glenn Sparkman (38) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) runs to third base in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ryan McBroom (9) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kyle Isbel (2) watches from the outfield in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jake Kalish (28) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Rob Refsnyder (2) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
