Nick Pratto hits four-run homer as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul

Nick Pratto capped his first week in Omaha with his biggest hit so far as a Storm Chaser.

Pratto launched a grand slam in the seventh inning, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead as Omaha went on to a 9-6 win over St. Paul on Sunday night at Werner Park.

Omaha trailed 5-2 after six innings. A single and two walks loaded the bases with no outs before Rudy Martin drew an RBI walk. Bobby Witt Jr. struck out, but Pratto followed with his slam to right-center.

Pratto had five RBIs on the day, as he also doubled home a run in the first. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft was called up from Double-A on July 18 along with Witt.

Witt, the No. 2 overall from the 2019 draft, hit a solo homer in the fifth and had a productive week. He went 11 of 30 (.367) with two home runs.

St. Paul loaded the bases in the ninth, but Joel Payamps ended the game with a strikeout for his first save.

Omaha begins a two-week road trip on Tuesday at Toledo.