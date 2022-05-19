Nick Pratto homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers down St. Paul

Nick Pratto hit two home runs and Jackson Kowar delivered a second straight solid start as the Storm Chasers crushed St. Paul 11-2 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Kowar went the first five innings as he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out six. The Chasers gave him plenty of run support, scorin three in each of the first two innings.

Vinnie Pasquantino had a two-run double in the first inning, then Pratto hit a two-run homer in the second. Pratto added a solo shot in the fifth.

Ivan Castillo and Pasquantino also added home runs later in the game. For Castillo, it was his first of the season.

Omaha, which was won the first three games in the series, will face St. Paul at 6:35 p.m. Friday.