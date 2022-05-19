 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Nick Pratto homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers down St. Paul

  • Updated
  • 0

Nick Pratto hit two home runs and Jackson Kowar delivered a second straight solid start as the Storm Chasers crushed St. Paul 11-2 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Kowar went the first five innings as he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out six. The Chasers gave him plenty of run support, scorin three in each of the first two innings.

Vinnie Pasquantino had a two-run double in the first inning, then Pratto hit a two-run homer in the second. Pratto added a solo shot in the fifth.

Ivan Castillo and Pasquantino also added home runs later in the game. For Castillo, it was his first of the season.

Omaha, which was won the first three games in the series, will face St. Paul at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert