Nick Pratto, Kyle Isbel help Storm Chasers dominate Columbus

Nick Pratto homered for the fourth straight game as the Storm Chasers crushed Columbus 14-4 on Sunday night at Werner Park.

The 22-year-old first baseman has 10 homers since joining the Chasers five weeks ago. He's gone 8 of 16 with 11 RBIs during the past four games.

His home run Sunday in the fourth inning came after Omaha had built a comfortable lead. The Chasers scored seven runs in the second as Pratto had a two-run single before Kyle Isbel hit a three-run home run.

Pratto and Isbel finished with four RBIs apiece.

Omaha is on the road this week, beginning with a doubleheader against Iowa on Tuesday.