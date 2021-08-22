 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Pratto, Kyle Isbel help Storm Chasers dominate Columbus
0 comments
BASEBALL

Nick Pratto, Kyle Isbel help Storm Chasers dominate Columbus

  • 0

Nick Pratto homered for the fourth straight game as the Storm Chasers crushed Columbus 14-4 on Sunday night at Werner Park.

The 22-year-old first baseman has 10 homers since joining the Chasers five weeks ago. He's gone 8 of 16 with 11 RBIs during the past four games.

His home run Sunday in the fourth inning came after Omaha had built a comfortable lead. The Chasers scored seven runs in the second as Pratto had a two-run single before Kyle Isbel hit a three-run home run.

Pratto and Isbel finished with four RBIs apiece.

Omaha is on the road this week, beginning with a doubleheader against Iowa on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert