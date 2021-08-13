 Skip to main content
Ninth-inning run dooms Omaha Storm Chasers in loss to Iowa
BASEBALL

Ian Miller's RBI double in the top of the ninth inning lifted Iowa to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha pulled even in the bottom of the eighth when Ryan McBroom and MJ Melendez hit back-to-back home runs.

McBroom's two-run shot was his 22nd of the season, then three pitches later, Melendez, who was called up from Double-A on Monday, hit his second for the Chasers and his 30th in the minors this season.

The Chasers held a 1-0 lead as Bobby Witt Jr. singled home Edward Olivares in the third inning. Witt has 19 RBIs in 22 games with Omaha. Michael Hermosillo hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put Iowa in front.

Omaha and Iowa continues their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.​

