Norfolk graduate Tyler Hagedorn was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in Saturday's NBA G League draft.

Hagedorn, who played college basketball at South Dakota, was drafted by the College Park Skyhawks, an affiliate of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

Hagedorn was Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year in 2015 after averaging 17.1 points as a senior. He finished his career with USD in 2020.