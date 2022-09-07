Norris grad Jakson Reetz hits walk-off for Omaha Storm Chasers in opener

Jakson Reetz drove home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Omaha won the opener 5-4 of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Werner Park before Indianapolis won the nightcap 4-3.

In the opener, the teams were tied 4-4 in the ninth when Brewer Hicklen went to third on a groundout. After an intentional walk, Reetz's fly ball to center was deep enough to bring home Hicklen to win it.

Reetz, a Norris graduate, also homered in the second inning.

In the nightcap, Indianapolis never trailed and took a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. Omaha's Freddy Fermin homered in the bottom of the sixth, his seventh in the past 13 games, but that's as close as the Chasers got.

Omaha and Indianapolis will play at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Indianapolis ……. 200 100 010—4 7 0

At Omaha ………. 030 000 011—5 5 1

W: Mills, 1-0. L: MacGregor, 1-2. 2B: O, Porter. HR: I, Mathis (7), Martin (16). O, Reetz (5).

Indianapolis (68-62) ..... 110 002 0—4 7 0

At Omaha (63-68) ......... 000 111 0—3 6 3

W: Toribio, 5-2. L: Parrish, 3-8. S: Stratton, 3. 2B: I, Oliva. O, Cancel. HR: O, Briceno (4). Fermin (14).