Norris grad Jakson Reetz makes good impression with Omaha Storm Chasers

Jakson Reetz just finished playing both ends of a doubleheader on an afternoon when temperatures climbed into the 90s at Werner Park.

Reetz wasn't in a hurry to get back to the Storm Chaser clubhouse, though. Nearly 30 minutes after the final out, he was stationed down the third-base line, signing some autographs and talking to fans.

After all, it was good to be back home.

The Norris graduate made his debut with the Kansas City Royals organization Sunday, going 5 for 6 for the Storm Chasers. Family is nearby as Reetz's parents now live in Elkhorn and two of his brothers play baseball for UNO.

"I get to drive 15 minutes to my house. I have my family here, a lot of friends are here," Reetz said. "It's a dream come true. I'm happy to be here."

Reetz's baseball career has taken a lot of turns the past 12 months, the latest being joining the Royals organization.

In 2014, Reetz signed with the Washington Nationals out of high school after they selected him in the third round of the draft. Reetz spent his first eight years as a pro in the minors with the Nationals, earning a brief call-up to the majors last July.

But last September, the Nationals designated Reetz for assignment, and he signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in December. Reetz had 33 career home runs in the minors before this year, but he's flourished offensively in 2022.

For the Brewers organization, the catcher hit 22 homers with 58 RBIs in 64 Double-A games before being promoted to Triple-A.

"I've always known I could do that," Reetz said of his power numbers. "I had a good offseason, I changed some things with my swing. I just got a fresh start with a new organization. I was getting to play every day and I got in a little rhythm."

But less than two weeks ago, the Brewers designated him for assignment. Reetz cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent. Because Reetz had been outrighted before in his career, he had the right to decline the outright assignment in favor of the open market.

An opportunity with the Royals popped up. He said he already knew a lot of people in the organization. He played for Chasers manager Scott Thorman in the Arizona Fall League in 2019, and Chasers bench coach Tommy Shields had been the infield coordinator for the Nationals.

"I saw the opportunity and I thought, man, this would be awesome for me," Reetz said. "It was a pretty easy decision."

Thorman said Reetz made a "really nice first impression" with the Chasers on Sunday. Reetz lined a home run to left field in his first at-bat, hit an RBI double in his second at-bat and later added three singles.

"He's really just a tough-nosed player that can swing it and does a nice job behind the plate," Thorman said. "He's kind of a lunch-pail guy who comes to the park ready to work. He's had a really good year with the bat, and we're looking for more."

Reetz brings pro experience, though he's still just 26 years old. He also has a major league hit to his credit as he doubled against the Giants in one of his two at-bats with the Nationals last July. Reetz said that ball is at his parents' house.

He's hoping his next MLB at-bat will be with the Royals.

"My goal is to be in the big leagues and have a good career in the big leagues," Reetz said. "I'm just trying to get back."

Reetz and the Storm Chasers will play at St. Paul this week. The first game is at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday.