Trevor Amann scored in both halves to lead Northern Colorado to a 2-0 win over Union Omaha on Saturday night.

Northern Colorado, the leader in the USL One standings, opened the scoring when Amann put a shot in off a deflection in the 40th minute.

The Owls (5-5-7) pressured the Hailstrom (10-1-5) throughout the first 25 minutes of the second half, but couldn't come up with the equalizer. In the 73rd minute, Amann scored again, giving him 14 on the season.

The Hailstorm finished the game with 10 players after a red card in the 78th minute, but Omaha wasn't able to find the back of the net.

The Owls had their three-game winning streak snapped and will stay on the road to play at Knoxville on Tuesday.

Union Omaha (5-5-7) .................... 0 0—0

At Northern Colorado (10-1-5) ..... 1 1—2

Goals: NC, Amann 2.