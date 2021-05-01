Northwestern defeats Morningside to advance to NAIA football championship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tyson Kooima hit Michael Storey in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left as Northwestern stunned Morningside 44-41 in the NAIA semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Northwestern will face Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the final on May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana. The win snaps Morningside's 39-game win streak. Morningside, which beat Northwestern 45-31 in the regular season, had won the previous two national titles.

Northwestern's defense held Morningside on downs twice inside its 10-yard line in the fourth quarter to keep its deficit at 41-36. After the second stop, the Red Raiders drove 92 yards in the final two minutes for the winning score.

Morningside moved the ball to Northwestern's 43-yard line with two seconds left, but its Hail Mary pass on the final play failed.

The game featured 1,197 yards of offense as Morningside had more than 300 yards rushing and passing. Morningside built double-digit leads in both the third and fourth quarters.

Kooima finished 21 of 31 for 490 yards, while receiver Cade Moser had a huge day with 11 catches for 303 yards.