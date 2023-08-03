LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After recording walk-off wins the previous two nights, Louisville took control early to top the Storm Chasers 11-2 Thursday.

Louisville (56-47) scored five in the second inning, then Michael Siani’s three-run double in the fourth made it 10-0.

Three of Omaha’s five hits came in the sixth inning, highlighted by Logan Porter’s two-run single.

Drew Parrish took the loss. He walked five and allowed five earned runs in two innings.

The teams continue their series at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (50-51) ............ 000 002 000—2 5 3

At Louisville (56-47) ...... 051 401 00x—11 14 0

W: Meisinger, 1-1. L: Parrish, 4-3. 2B: L, Ramos, Siani, Robinson.

