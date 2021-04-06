Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha will allow fans at about 50% capacity

Everyone who purchased tickets for the 2020 Olympic Swim Trials will receive a complete refund for those seats before moving to the front of the line to get first crack at purchasing tickets for the rescheduled event.
USA Swimming, Omaha Sports Commission and MECA officials Tuesday morning announced the process for ticket sales to the June 13-20 Trials at the CHI Health Center that will allow for approximately 50% capacity using a reconfigured seating design.
The new seating design was created to deliver the safest competition possible and mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Though people will be spaced out in groups of two, four and six, spectators will be required to wear masks while in the competition venue.
USA Swimming Chief Executive Officer Mike Unger said Monday that neither a vaccine nor a negative COVID-19 test will be required for spectators to enter the arena.
Because more than 90% of the tickets for the June 2020 Trials already had been sold, event officials said the refund process needed to be completed before tickets for the new event could be offered.
Those who purchased tickets for 2020 will have exclusive presale opportunities for Wave II all-session and daily tickets before any remaining seats in those categories are made available to the general public.
The Wave II session will feature the top 41 qualifiers in each event, the top two finishers in each event of the June 4-7 Wave I meet and any other swimmers who meet the more difficult Wave II standard prior to May 30.
People who purchased the 2020 all-session packages will have the first chance to purchase those for the Wave II meet beginning April 16 at 10 a.m., though they won’t necessarily get the exact seats because of the reconfiguration.
Any remaining all-session tickets will go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. to the general public. The daily tickets presale will begin April 23 at 10 a.m., with any remaining tickets going on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. to the general public.
Daily tickets will provide access to the morning prelims and the evening finals on a single day. All tickets can be purchased at any Ticketmaster outlet nationwide or online at ticketmaster.com/swimtrials20.
Fans may purchase up to six tickets for each session, and tickets will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis.
Tickets for the Wave I event are scheduled to go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m.
Though mask mandates could expire by mid-June, Unger said the need to limit health-related risks — including those of the athletes and coaches — is paramount.
“This is being done for the benefit of all of those involved in the meet,” Unger said. “These athletes are competing to make the team for Tokyo. Doing everything we can to keep them healthier and safer is an absolute goal that we have.”
Waiting until less than two months before the start of the Trials to announce these ticketing plans was something Unger said was the prudent path to take as COVID-19 issues continue to evolve.
The MECA box office staff also needed to work with the NCAA to get Division I volleyball seating and ticket plans worked out prior to the start of that event on April 14.
“We’ve been waiting on this one because we knew once we announced something it might change in the next couple of weeks,” Unger said. “We wanted to work with MECA and box office methodically.
“They had another priority with NCAA volleyball, and we wanted to be respectful of their work and use it as a learning tool for what we needed to do.”
By the end of 2020 several of the 15 sessions already were sold out, meaning only a handful of days had any tickets available.
“We were very nearly in a sellout position last year,” Unger said. “Our goal here is to really make it a benefit. If you wanted a ticket before, you’ll have an opportunity to buy one this time. Getting one can’t be guaranteed, but splitting the event into Wave I and Wave II has helped.
“For the most part, people have been accepting of that.”
Keeping safety concerns top of mind has helped USA Swimming reach a point where 50% capacity can be offered. With the accelerated rate of vaccinations nationwide, Unger is optimistic athletes and coaches will feel even safer once they get to Omaha.
“We are hoping our athletes and coaches will be two weeks done with their vaccines by the time they get to Omaha,” Unger said. “That will help us tremendously with our work on the safety plans for the athletes and coaches.”