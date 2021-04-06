Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha will allow fans at about 50% capacity

Waiting until less than two months before the start of the Trials to announce these ticketing plans was something Unger said was the prudent path to take as COVID-19 issues continue to evolve.

The MECA box office staff also needed to work with the NCAA to get Division I volleyball seating and ticket plans worked out prior to the start of that event on April 14.

“We’ve been waiting on this one because we knew once we announced something it might change in the next couple of weeks,” Unger said. “We wanted to work with MECA and box office methodically.

“They had another priority with NCAA volleyball, and we wanted to be respectful of their work and use it as a learning tool for what we needed to do.”

By the end of 2020 several of the 15 sessions already were sold out, meaning only a handful of days had any tickets available.

“We were very nearly in a sellout position last year,” Unger said. “Our goal here is to really make it a benefit. If you wanted a ticket before, you’ll have an opportunity to buy one this time. Getting one can’t be guaranteed, but splitting the event into Wave I and Wave II has helped.

“For the most part, people have been accepting of that.”