Omaha area softball standouts team up to give back

Jordy Bahl will never forget that day, June 9. The Papillion-La Vista grad capped a dominant freshman season for Oklahoma with her 22nd win and a national championship.

Just over a month later, Bahl is back on the diamond, and back in her hometown. There's no national title on the line, but she has a goal in mind: Give back to kids who could one day be in her shoes.

“When I was their age, I was the one dreaming of those moments,” Bahl said. “So to see it come full circle this week and see me end up right back where I was when I was a 10-year-old, it’s really cool.”

Bahl is one of six Division I players at Strike Zone this week — Olivia Ferrell (Nebraska), Kacie Hoffmann (Arkansas), Emma Raabe (Missouri), Peyton Glatter (Nebraska) and Tatum Villotta (South Dakota) being the others — helping instruct at a softball skills camp.

The camp is open to girls ages 10 through 14 and runs through Thursday. It initially sold out in two days, so organizers to add a second session during the afternoon.

As for these instructors, the opportunity was a "no brainer."

“There were always a lot of players that would come and give back when I was attending camps, and I really looked up to them,” Bahl said. “And one of them was Olivia (Ferrell). She’s only three years older than me, but I remember she came and talked to our team and I wanted to do the same for these girls.

“Those girls gave me something to shoot for so if I can do the same and have any impact on these girls, I would love to do that.”

Bahl was the 2021 national high school player of the year after helping the Monarchs to two straight Class A titles and undefeated seasons. She followed that by winning national freshman of the year honors to go with the national title.

Though Bahl receives most of the spotlight, all six instructors grew up in the Omaha area. That is something they all take pride in as they've seen the sport grow.

“When we were younger, there weren’t as many teams around Omaha as there are now, so it’s crazy to see that growth,” Bahl said. “Just to look back to when we were their age and realize now how much it’s changed, and knowing that us inspiring little girls could have an effect on that going forward, it’s really rewarding.

“And it’s been really cool to see so many girls from Nebraska go out and have success, too. Because nobody really thinks of Nebraska as a softball state. But then you look around you see how much talent there is in this state and it’s kind of mind blowing.”

That talent is also part of what made everyone excited to give back.

“We’re all from here and sometimes it was hard when we were that age and didn’t have those people to look up to or ask questions,” Ferrell said. “So I thought this camp would be a great idea and a great way for us to get back together and help give back. Because every girl here has an opportunity to play at a high level and I love that a lot of us have shown that it is possible.

"I think sometimes we don’t realize how much they’re looking up to us now. Then we come back home for events like this and you see how excited they are to learn from us and how much it means to them to be able to come hang out with us.”

Ferrell, an Elkhorn South grad, and Glatter, a Millard South product, saw that excitement first hand this spring. Both were seniors on a Husker team that reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

“Nebraska has a great softball community and we’ve all seen a lot of growth over the last few years,” Glatter said. “We especially saw the support during our season, which was amazing, but we all want to do what we can to help (softball) grow. So putting on a good camp means a lot to me and it’s special to do it with some of the people I grew up playing with.”

Ferrell agreed.

“We knew Nebraska fans were great but they especially rallied behind us this year,” she said. “Just seeing how the community in Lincoln and Omaha supported us and that we were able to bring that excitement back, it brings a smile to your face. You can tell a lot of girls are back invested in our program, too, and that’s huge.

"When I hear girls here at the camp or at lessons say they want to play for Nebraska, I take so much pride in that, and I know everyone on our team takes a lot of pride in that.”

Whether the girls have future aspirations of Go Big Red, Boomer Sooner or anything else, the camp isn't just about helping players improve their skills. It’s to help grow their love for the sport.

“The biggest thing is we want these girls to make sure they’re enjoying the game and having fun with it,” Ferrell said. “As softball has grown here it’s also become more competitive, and it can become a lot at times. So we’ve all been telling these girls to make sure they remember this is a game.

“Because at the end of the day we want them to love the game and that’s the biggest reason why we’re all back here.”