Omaha bats erupt in sweep of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Storm Chaser offense put on a show with 21 runs and 27 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-4 and 12-10, Sunday at Werner Park.

Jakson Reetz, a Norris High School, had a successful Omaha debut as he went 5 of 6 on the day, The catcher lined a home run to left field in his first at-bat for the Chasers.

The Chasers blew the opener open with a five-run sixth inning. Maikel Garcia capped that rally with a grand slam.

Austin Cox went all seven innings for the win. It was Omaha's first complete game since 2019.

In the nightcap, Omaha scored five in the second and four in the third to take control. Freddy Fermin hit his sixth home run of the week, and Brewer Hicklen hit his 25th homer this season.

Hicklen also had two doubles on the day to give him 21 this season. Hicklen is the first Storm Chaser to have a 20-20-20 season - he has 21 doubles, 25 homers and 28 stolen bases.

Omaha next travels to St. Paul for a game Tuesday.

Scranton/WB 010 100 2 - 4 7 0

Omaha 010 215 x - 9 11 0

W: Cox, 5-7. L: Weber, 3-4. 2B: SWB, Florial; O, Hicklen, Reetz. HR: SWB, Alvarez (14), Rortvedt (2), Guzman (12); O, Reetz (4), Garcia (6)

Scranton/WB (64-58) 200 304 1 - 10 14 0

Omaha (58-64) 054 030 x - 12 16 1

W: Castillo, 3-1. L: Semple, 1-1. S: Mills, 1. 2B: SWB, Wade 2, Alvarez, Florial; O, Blanco, Castillo 2, Hicklen. 3B: O, Hicklen. HR: SWB, Florial (15), Peraza (18), LaMarre (1); O, Blanco (10). Loftin (3), Fermin (13), Hicklen (25)