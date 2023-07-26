The Omaha Beef professional indoor football team announced Wednesday that they are "officially withdrawing" from the Champions Indoor Football League, effective immediately, along with the Sioux City Bandits and Topeka Tropics.

"As one of the co-founders of the CIF, along with Stephanie Tucker, and the late Darlene Jones, it has been an amazing eight year run," said the team's co-owner Ricky Bertz in a Facebook post on the team's page.

The post went on to say all the franchises including two other expansion teams from Colorado and Texas will make a decision in the coming days on what league they will join for the 2024 season.