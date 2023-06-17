Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong threw a 42-yard touchdown pass and ran for two more to lead Omaha to a 50-30 win over Salina in the Champions Bowl on Saturday.

It was the third straight appearance and second victory in the Champions Indoor Football championship game for the Beef (13-0). Omaha has faced the Liberty (10-3) in all three Champions Bowl appearances.

Tabyus Taylor​ added two rushing touchdowns and carried 14 times for 59 yards.

The Beef led 17-12 at halftime, and Traveon Samuel returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown. He took the ball at the goaline, ran up the middle, then cut to the left sideline for the 23-12 lead.

Drako Statham had two interceptions for the Beef, and Tamar Heart added one. Kye James Black had two tackles for loss.

Ed Crouch had 146 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Liberty but also threw the three interceptions. Tracy Brooks added 62 yards rushing and a touchdown for Salina.