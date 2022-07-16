Omaha Blue Crew defeats Team Overtime in first round of The Basketball Tournament

Despite seeing its double-digit lead slowly trickle away in the parts of the third and fourth quarter, Creighton’s Omaha Blue Crew escaped with a first round victory in The Basketball Tournament’s Omaha regional.

The No. 3 seeded Blue Crew advanced to the second round of the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, defeating No. 6 seed Team Overtime 74-70 in Sokol Arena, Saturday night in a very back-and-forth game. Omaha also spoiled Overtime’s TBT debut.

The Blue Crew improves to 2-1 all-time in the TBT since making its debut in 2021 and play No. 2 seed Team Arkansas in the semifinal round of the Omaha regional on Sunday. In 2021, Blue Crew defeated Purple & Black before falling to AfterShocks in the second round.

“It feels good to get the first one, especially at home,” coach Josh Jones said. “You can't really say you are competing in TBT until you move on to the next round. So now we feel like we settled in.”

To open scoring in the first period, Omaha’s Deverell Biggs drove down the lane and while fouled by Overtime’s Billy Roy White, Biggs scored the layup and converted on the three-point play. White would later pick up his second foul on a loose ball just a few minutes later. Both sides would trade a few baskets, including vicious dunks, but Blue Crew entered the first media timeout with a 10-9 lead.

But by the end of the first quarter, Omaha led 24-17 with the help of three 3-pointers, one each from Gregory Smith, Manny Suarez and Jahenns Manigat. It led by as many as nine in the period and went on a 10-1 run, before Overtime scored a few dunks and layups to ease the momentum.

The momentum would carry into the second quarter for the Blue Crew, starting the period on a 10-3 run that included a Biggs no-look pass to TreShawn Thurman, who faked and drove to the basket for an easy slam. On the next basket, Biggs stole the ball and set up Admon Gilder for an easy fastbreak layup. Overtime was forced to call timeout to regroup as Omaha doubled its first quarter lead to 34-20.

“From my perspective, just adjustments,” Jones said of the development of the lead. “I’ve always told our team in training camp (that) we’re very compatible. You just got to work with that chemistry. Everybody on the team can do the exact same thing.”

“I also thought TreShawn Thurman probably had a huge impact on the entire game,” Jones said. “He came here to do what he do and the rest of the players, we just did our job.”

Team Overtime eventually found some momentum in its direction in the back-half of the second quarter, but it didn’t hold for long. After trailing 36-21, four field-goals fueled a 9-0 Team Overtime run, which cut the deficit to as a little as six. But just like the first quarter, three 3-pointers — this time from Austin Chatman, Ronnie Harrell and Manigat — created another 14-point lead for Omaha.

Overtime’s Jaylen Martin would get the final bucket of the half however, a corner three that slightly trimmed Blue Crew’s halftime lead to 11 and temporarily silenced the heavy Blue Crew supporting crowd.

Of the 11 Blue Crew players that appeared in the first half, 10 of them scored with Suarez and Gilder leading the way with six. Marcus Foster and Harrell also added five points with Foster leading all players with four first-half assists. By the end of the game, Gilder led Omaha with 12 points while Ken Perkins and Biggs led the team with six rebounds and five assists, respectively.

For the first half of the third quarter, it was back-and-forth just like the first quarter started. Both sides went on small runs, but Omaha managed to get up by 13 by the first media timeout and White picked up his fifth foul — still one away from fouling out — though the crowd was the loudest and on its feet the most at that point.

Team Overtime managed to cut its deficit back to single digits, trailing 60-53 at the end of the third. A pair of free throws from Malcolm Thomas cut the Omaha lead to six, but Manigat would add a free throw of his own to put the lead back to seven, though the third quarter was the first period the Overtime outscored Omaha.

And just like it did in the third quarter, Omaha’s once double-digit lead slowly started to trickle away. It became a six, a four and eventually a three point game as Blue Crew called a timeout leading 66-63.

Because the timeout was the first stoppage of play under the 4:00 minute mark of the fourth quarter, the target score to reach to secure victory was 74 — the winning team’s score plus eight. Following the timeout, it became a two-point game as Overtime’s three from Deven Dorsett responded to a put-back tap-in from Thurman. On the next possession for Omaha, Biggs made a pair of free throws, putting the Blue Crew four points away from the target score with a four-point lead, leading 70-66.

Following a Gilder and-one, Omaha, leading 73-69, was one point away from the target score and a spot in the second round.

“(Biggs) did a really good job of answering, that’s what he does best. At the end of the day, he found me cutting through the lane and I was just able to finish,” Gilder said on the and-one.

And despite seeing its lead evaporate and with the massive Creighton crowd behind them, a free-throw from Foster secured the victory for Omaha, who advanced to the second round for the second consecutive year.

“I think that first game created the identity of our team,” Foster said. “It shows no matter what, they had chances. They could have come back and even (taken) the lead, but we kept pushing. So the first one is always the toughest thing.”