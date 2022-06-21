 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott grabs nine rebounds in Team USA's win over Austria

  Updated
ANTWERP, Belgium — Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott and the U.S. men's 3-on-3 basketball team got off to a strong start at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup on Tuesday, defeating Austria 21-17 and Slovenia 22-9.

Parrott, who played collegiately at Bellevue and Midland, scored one point and had a team-high nine rebounds in his debut for Team USA against Austria. He then had four points and three rebounds against Slovenia.

Team USA finishes pool play Thursday against Belgium and Egypt.

