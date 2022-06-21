Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott grabs nine rebounds in Team USA's win over Austria

ANTWERP, Belgium — Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott and the U.S. men's 3-on-3 basketball team got off to a strong start at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup on Tuesday, defeating Austria 21-17 and Slovenia 22-9.

Parrott, who played collegiately at Bellevue and Midland, scored one point and had a team-high nine rebounds in his debut for Team USA against Austria. He then had four points and three rebounds against Slovenia.