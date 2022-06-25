Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott helps Team USA rally in round of 16 at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

ANTWERP, Belgium — The U.S. men's 3-on-3 basketball team's run at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup ended in the quarterfinals Saturday, but not before Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott helped Team USA rally for a victory in the round of 16.

Parrott, who played collegiately at Bellevue and Midland, had six points and four rebounds as the U.S. came back to defeat New Zealand 21-20 in its first game of the day. With New Zealand leading 20-17, Parrott made a layup to cut the lead to 20-18. Khalil Iverson then made a tying 2-pointer and scored the winning point on an alley-oop.