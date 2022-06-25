 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott helps Team USA rally in round of 16 at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

  • Updated
  • 0

ANTWERP, Belgium — The U.S. men's 3-on-3 basketball team's run at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup ended in the quarterfinals Saturday, but not before Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott helped Team USA rally for a victory in the round of 16.

Parrott, who played collegiately at Bellevue and Midland, had six points and four rebounds as the U.S. came back to defeat New Zealand 21-20 in its first game of the day. With New Zealand leading 20-17, Parrott made a layup to cut the lead to 20-18. Khalil Iverson then made a tying 2-pointer and scored the winning point on an alley-oop.

Parrott had seven rebounds but did not score in a 21-11 loss to Lithuania in the quarterfinals.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Omaha falls to Greenville Triumph SC

Union Omaha falls to Greenville Triumph SC

The last time Greenville Triumph SC traveled to Werner Park, the club left in disappointment. But Greenville avenged last year's USL League One championship game loss with a win over Union Omaha.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert