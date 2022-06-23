Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott helps Team USA split games at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott turned in two strong efforts in helping Team USA split a pair of pool play games Thursday at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Parrott had team highs of seven points and eight rebounds and added two blocks as the U.S. dropped a 20-18 overtime decision to Belgium. The game was tied 10 times and was decided on the first overtime possession.

Then in a 21-11 win over Egypt, Parrott finished with six points and five rebounds.

Team USA finished second in its pool and advances to the round of 16 Saturday, when it faces New Zealand.​

