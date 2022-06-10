 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott named to Team USA's 3-on-3 team

Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott was one of four players selected to Team USA’s 3-on-3 national team that will compete in the 2022 3x3 FIBA World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium from June 21-26. It will be his debut for the 3-on-3 national team.

Parrott tried out for the team after USA Basketball invited him following a strong performance at the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals tournament in May. Parrott’s squad — 3BALL Nebraska — advanced to the semifinals after Parrott hit a game-winning shot in its quarterfinals game against USA Basketball’s Dream Ballerz.

In 2021 with 3BALL Omaha South, Parrott’s team finished first at a tournament in Kansas City and second at a USA Basketball regional in Charlotte.

Besides Parrott, Team USA’s roster includes Kidani Brutus, Khalil Iverson and Dominique Jones. The United States opens play in Pool D against Austria on June 21 before playing Slovenia, Belgium and Egypt to finish the group stage.

