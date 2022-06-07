Omaha Bryan grad James Parrott trying out for Team USA's 3-on-3 team

In early 2019, 3BALL USA founder and CEO Michael Wranovics had lunch with world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford, who talked about the basketball talent in Omaha.

The first player Crawford mentioned was James Parrott.

“I had that name in mind ever since,” Wranovics said.

Now, Parrott, a former Omaha Bryan, Bellevue and Midland player, is one of eight invited this week to try out for a spot on Team USA’s 3-on-3 team, which consists of four players and two alternates.

“It means a lot to me and it’s an opportunity for bigger things,” Parrott said. “Hopefully, I can make the team. It’s always good when you can represent the country.”

The tryout continues Parrott's journey, which began in 2019 when he showed up to several 3BALL Omaha practices. Immediately, Wranovics knew Parrott was right for the sport, fitting the mold of a “Swiss Army knife” player, he said.

Though only 6-foot-3, Parrott excels in rebounding, shooting and shot-blocking, but his best quality is taking his man off the dribble, said Wranovics, who is also the general manager for 3BALL Omaha and 3BALL Nebraska. During scrimmages, Parrott shoots 80% from inside the arc.

He’s been given nicknames such as "Torch," when he played for the Harlem Globetrotters, and "Slim Reaper" by 3-on-3 announcer Kyle Montgomery. “I have no idea where that came (from),” Parrott said of the "Slim Reaper" nickname.

“It’s like he’s got hydraulics in his legs, and I think that’s one of the reasons that he really stood out,” Wranovics said. “The USA basketball selection committee obviously saw he can do it all and so he’s getting this opportunity now.”

Three-on-three is different from traditional basketball, most noticeably with 3-on-3 being played on half a court. The game is continuous; if a team scores, the next team in possession doesn’t need to throw the ball in from out of bounds. Only four players can be on the roster, and they rotate on almost every dead ball.

The 3-on-3 games go for 10 minutes or until the first team scores 21 points. The game has 1-point shots and 2-point shots, which equate to 2-pointers and 3-pointers in 5-on-5 basketball. The shot clock is 12 seconds.

“There’s like two totally different styles of play,” Parrott said. The game is much faster, and defenders can't leave their man or they will be punished.

Parrott, 31, said he prefers 3-on-3 to 5-on-5 as he’s getting older. The game isn’t as tiring but still maintains a high level of intensity, and the effects on the body aren’t as significant.

Wranovics said the "beauty" of 3-on-3 is players can still maintain a day job because the tournaments are typically on the weekends. Parrott, who has two kids, said he’s typically done around 1 p.m. and practices three to four times a week in the evenings.

The U.S., Wranovics said, got involved in 3-on-3 later than countries in eastern Europe and Asia. The sport debuted in the Olympics last summer. The U.S. women’s team won gold. The men’s team didn’t qualify.

Parrott hasn’t been playing 3-on-3 for too long, either. One of his first experiences was an exhibition game during halftime of the Nebraska vs. Ohio State basketball game in February 2020. Wranovics said Parrott performed “great” and had the opportunity to play in front of thousands of people.

But shortly after, COVID canceled several big 3-on-3 events, which restricted Parrott’s playing opportunities.

Eventually in 2021 with 3BALL Omaha South, Parrott and his team finished first at a tournament in Kansas City and second at a USA Basketball regional event in Charlotte. And a few weeks ago 3BALL Nebraska — the second Omaha-based 3-on-3 team and Parrott's new squad — finished third at the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X nationals. The Nebraska-based teams practice together and are basically like “sparring partners,” Wranovics said.

At nationals, USA Basketball had formed three teams of its own, and its players went to a 12-day training camp coached by former college basketball coach Fran Fraschilla and other USA Basketball coaching staff. Some of the players compete in the G League, the NBA’s minor league.

“I think there was a lot of expectation that (the USA Basketball teams) were kind of going to blow everyone out of the tournament,” Wranovics said.

After two wins in Pool D against Havoc and NY Select, 3BALL Nebraska advanced to the quarterfinals, where it faced off against Dream Ballerz, one of the USA Basketball teams. It was tied 19-19, and immediately out of the huddle, Parrott took the ball out and within one second launched a game-winning bank shot that sent 3BALL Nebraska to the semifinals. The team would eventually finish third.

Throughout the national tournament, Parrott also threw down several "ferocious" dunks, which helped him get noticed by members of the USA Basketball selection committee that will select the national team, which will compete in FIBA’s 3-on-3 World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium, from June 21 through 26.

Parrott ranks 42nd in the U.S. in FIBA ranking points, but he hasn’t participated in that many tournaments.

Soon he has the opportunity to become one of the best four in the country if he is selected for Team USA, which can benefit him for future selection in international competitions such as the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And whether he is picked for the team or not, all those participating in the tryouts will have their names in the selection pool for future national team consideration.

“It’s going to be competitive, but James is a 3-on-3 superstar, in my opinion,” Wranovics said. “When you have a guard who can shoot it like he can, but can also score in so many different ways, (and) can also play defense the way he does, I think he’s made for the game. I think he has a great shot of getting picked.”