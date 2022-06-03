Omaha Chasers' Vinnie Pasquantino named International League player of the month

Omaha first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was named the International League player of the month on Friday after he led the league in five offensive categories.

The 24-year-old Pasquantino, who was promoted to Triple-A at the start of the season, hit .320 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs, scored 27 runs and had an .804 slugging percentage and a 1.197 OPS. He also had nine doubles.

He finished the month strong as he hit safely in the last eight games, hitting six home runs during that stretch.

For the season, the left-handed slugger has 15 homers and 52 RBIs.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at Werner Park at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

