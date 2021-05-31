 Skip to main content
Omaha Creighton Prep alum Alex Schaake in the first PGA Tour University class
Iowa graduate Alex Schaake, from Omaha Creighton Prep, is among the 15 college seniors who are included in the first PGA Tour University class.

Schaake finished 13th, putting him among the 10 who will have membership on a new pro tour, the Forme Tour, that is a partial replacement this year for the Canada-based Mackenzie Tour.

The Forme Tour starts June 23-26.

The top five seniors in the rankings earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of this season. They are John Pak (Florida State), Davis Thompson (Georgia), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Chun An Yu (Arizona State) and Garett Reband (Oklahoma).

Schaake was a two-time Big Ten player of the year and a three-time Ping All-Midwest selection.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

