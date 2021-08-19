 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha falls to Columbus after Storm Chasers fail to stop Clippers' rally
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha falls to Columbus after Storm Chasers fail to stop Clippers' rally

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus rallied from an early three-run deficit to down the Storm Chasers 8-3 on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Trailing 3-2 in the eighth inning, Andruw Monasterio delivered a two-run single to center off Kyle Zimmer to put Columbus ahead for good. Ryan Lavarnway added a three-run home run in the ninth.

Omaha led most of the night as Nick Pratto hit a three-run home run to right-center. Pratto, who was promoted to Omaha on July 20, has hit seven homers for the Chasers and 22 overall this season.

Edward Olivares and Erick Mejia each had two hits for the Chasers.

Columbus, which has won the first three games of the series, and Omaha will play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert