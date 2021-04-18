 Skip to main content
Omaha Junior Lancers rally for spot in USA Hockey national title game
HOCKEY

Omaha Junior Lancers rally for spot in USA Hockey national title game

The Omaha Junior Lancers beat the Dubuque (Iowa) Saints 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the USA Hockey national championship final.

Omaha will play the Capistrano (California) Coyotes in the title game at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Ralston Arena.

The Junior Lancers trailed 2-1 early in the third period but rallied for the victory. Karl Grafelman of Omaha Brownell Talbot scored with 13 minutes left, and Will Volenec of Omaha Creighton Prep scored the winner with five minutes remaining.

