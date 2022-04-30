Omaha Lancers can't get out of early hole, drop series opener at Tri City

KEARNEY, Neb. — Evan Werner had a hat trick, but it wasn't enough for the Omaha Lancers, who lost 7-4 to Tri City on Saturday in the opening game of the USHL Western Conference semifinal.

Ilya Nikolaev had three points for the Storm, who lead the best-of-three series 1-0. To stay alive and force a third game, the Lancers must win Game 2 at home Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

The Storm built a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but Omaha scored three times to cut the lead to 5-3 heading into the final frame.

Mitchell Miller then scored with 15:15 left in the game to restore a three-goal lead before Werner's third goal cut the Lancers' deficit to 6-4 with 8:31 left. Tri City added an empty-netter in the final minute.