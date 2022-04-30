 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers can't get out of early hole, drop series opener at Tri City

  • Updated
  • 0

KEARNEY, Neb. — Evan Werner had a hat trick, but it wasn't enough for the Omaha Lancers, who lost 7-4 to Tri City on Saturday in the opening game of the USHL Western Conference semifinal.

Ilya Nikolaev had three points for the Storm, who lead the best-of-three series 1-0. To stay alive and force a third game, the Lancers must win Game 2 at home Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

The Storm built a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but Omaha scored three times to cut the lead to 5-3 heading into the final frame.

Mitchell Miller then scored with 15:15 left in the game to restore a three-goal lead before Werner's third goal cut the Lancers' deficit to 6-4 with 8:31 left. Tri City added an empty-netter in the final minute.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert