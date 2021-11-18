Omaha Lancers coaches resign, players consider boycott over management of team

That followed the dramatic, at-the-rink resignation of several coaches and players' unanimous decision to boycott this weekend’s games. Maris said the team originally planned to “press forward” with Walsh in the interim role.

But Maris, frustrated over the last two years by several management decisions, said he then heard DeLuca and Walsh engaged in an argument.

“It was the final straw, and I had to take a stand,” Maris said. “I told the team, ‘It’s the difference between going down with the ship, or stopping the ship from going down.’”

Players voted to boycott, Maris said. Walsh resigned. The trainer/equipment manager did too.

Will Graham’s appointment and the creation of an advisory board bring the players back? That may depend on how quickly the Lancers resolve expense issues.

One source said agents and college coaches may look to get their players out of Omaha, or ask the USHL or USA Hockey to get involved. A source said players at the tier one level of the USHL are not expected to pay for billets — which Lancer players are not — or equipment. That's how USHL tier one teams compete for players against top Canadian junior hockey leagues.