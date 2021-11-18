Omaha Lancers coaches resign, players vote to boycott over management of team

The USHL, the nation’s top junior ice hockey league, typically has players from between 16 and 21 years old, many of whom are already committed to colleges. Some players are still in high school, while others have their eyes on professional leagues after the USHL, which announced on Thursday it was looking into allegations that management was cutting corners with player treatment.

The USHL released the following statement:

"We are aware of the reports about the Omaha Lancers and are actively working to resolve this matter. We have standards we take seriously in order to provide the best possible experience for all players who participate in the USHL."

Maris said Cassidy — who led the team to an 8-4-2 record in his first 14 games as head coach — did the best he could to work through budget constraints set down by management.

The budget for buying hockey sticks was cut in half, Maris said. Team meals were inadequate. To cut costs, the team tried hiring a Lancer player host parent — known as a “billet” — to serve as equipment manager without getting paid. When that arrangement failed, Maris said the Lancers’ athletic trainer — who also resigned Thursday — had to take on the equipment role.