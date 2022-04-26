 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers downs Fargo Force to win first-round USHL playoff series

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Lancers won their first-round USHL playoff series with a 4-2 victory over the Fargo Force on Tuesday night.

After Fargo got on the board first, the Lancers took control by scoring three straight goals.

Alex Bump tied the game in the first period, then Evan Werner found the back of the net in the second and third periods.

The Force scored with about eight minutes to play to pull within one goal, but Omaha's Michael Cameron put the victory away with a late empty-netter.

The Lancers, who swept the Force 2-0, move on to play the Western Conference regular-season champions, the Tri-City Storm, in the second round.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert