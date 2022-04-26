Omaha Lancers downs Fargo Force to win first-round USHL playoff series

The Omaha Lancers won their first-round USHL playoff series with a 4-2 victory over the Fargo Force on Tuesday night.

After Fargo got on the board first, the Lancers took control by scoring three straight goals.

Alex Bump tied the game in the first period, then Evan Werner found the back of the net in the second and third periods.

The Force scored with about eight minutes to play to pull within one goal, but Omaha's Michael Cameron put the victory away with a late empty-netter.

The Lancers, who swept the Force 2-0, move on to play the Western Conference regular-season champions, the Tri-City Storm, in the second round.